BRIEF-Capital Markets Authority clarifies on alleged purchase/takeover of National Bank of Kenya by KCB Group
* Clarify no regulatory filings made by KCB Group regarding possible acquisition of majority shares of National Bank Of Kenya
May 10 Kcb Group Plc:
* quarter ended march 2017 group total interest income of 14.11 billion shillings versus 16.63 billion shillings year ago
* quarter ended march 2017 group profit before tax and exceptional items of 6.59 billion shillings versus 6.61 billion shilling year ago
June 20 Serco Group Plc has won a contract worth about A$2.6 billion ($1.98 billion) to operate what will be Australia's largest correctional facility, the British outsourcing company said on Tuesday.