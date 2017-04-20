Fitch: Kenya Loan Rate Cap, Deposit Rate Floor Hurt Small Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) Smaller Kenyan banks are bearing the brunt of the impact of the cap on loan rates and the floor on deposit rates introduced in September 2016, and may become takeover targets or candidates for consolidation, Fitch Ratings says. All banks have suffered a reduction in spreads since the government capped loan rates at 4 percentage points above the central bank's benchmark rate (CBR - currently 10%), and placed a floo