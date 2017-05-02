BRIEF-Beijing Capital Development to invest 1.25 mln yuan to set up property services firm with partners
* Says it will invest 1.25 million yuan to set up a Beijing-based property services firm with partners
May 2 Keppel Philippines Properties Inc
* Resignation of Ng Ooi Hooi as member of board of directors and chairman due to work reassignments at keppel land ltd
* Sam Moon Thong, elected today as member of board of directors and chairman of kppi, to replace ng ooi hooi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will invest 1.25 million yuan to set up a Beijing-based property services firm with partners
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.1 million rgt; year-ago qtrly net loss 2.1 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rojg0n) Further company coverage: