May 30 Keppel REIT

* Keppel REIT Fin. Co pte obtained loan facility secured with a corporate guarantee by RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Ltd

* KRFC, as borrower, obtained s$100 million revolving credit facility, on 30 may 2017

* Level of facilities that may be affected is estimated to be about S$3.13 billion if KRFC (borrower) prepays outstanding loans of loan facility