BRIEF-Kering not considering acquisitions in the short-term- deputy CEO

July 27 (Reuters) - Kering deputy CEO Jean-Francois Palus and Kering CFO Jean-Marc Duplaix tell a conference call with analysts:

* Cfo says one can expect some margin expansion at gucci in h2 but at slower pace than in h1

* Kering cfo says about puma that the priority remains to improve profitability and cash flow

* Kering cfo says eyes 150 refurbished gucci stores at end 2017 versus 109 at end june

* Kering deputy ceo palus says group not considering any acquisitions in the short-term

* Kering cfo says rise in euro currency to impact tourist flows, margins and prices but too early to quantify

* Kering cfo says gucci operating margin should be around 30 percent for full year 2017

* Kering CFO says Balenciaga may reach 1 billion euros mark in sales mid-term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)