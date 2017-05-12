BRIEF-Falconstor appoints Todd Oseth CEO
* Falconstor announces Todd Oseth as president & chief executive officer
May 12 KERLINK SA
* REG-KERLINK ANNOUNCES THE MAJOR SUCCESS OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS
* TOTAL DEMAND OF AROUND €32.3M, OVERSUBSCRIBED BY AROUND 180%
* €20.7M RAISED AFTER THE EXTENSION CLAUSE WAS EXERCISED IN FULL
* Qualcomm Inc - as part of its investment, Qualcomm president Derek Aberle will join board of directors of Amionx