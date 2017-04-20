April 20 Kernel Holding SA:

* Reports Q3 2016/2017 grain sales at 1.4 million tons, down 1.7 pct year on year

* Q3 2016/2017 sunflower oil sales in bulk were 293,753 tons, down 8.2 percent year on year