BRIEF-Autodis plans to divest its Polish subsidiary
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
April 20 Kernel Holding SA:
* Reports Q3 2016/2017 grain sales at 1.4 million tons, down 1.7 pct year on year
* Q3 2016/2017 sunflower oil sales in bulk were 293,753 tons, down 8.2 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote Marcato's white proxy card "for" all four of Marcato's nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: