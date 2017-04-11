BRIEF-JRJR33 CFO John Walker resigns his position with company effective immediately
* On May 22, 2017, John Walker, chief financial officer of co resigned his position with company effective immediately - SEC filing
April 11 Kerr Mines Inc
* Kerr mines strengthens board and management with new appointments
* Appointment of claudio ciavarella as chief executive officer
* Kerr mines inc - chris hopkins will relinquish his interim president and ceo roles and resume his role as chief financial officer
* Kerr mines inc - appointment of martin kostuik as president and director effective immediately
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing