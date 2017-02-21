Feb 21 Kerry Group Plc

* Adjusted EPS* up 7.1% to 323.4 cent

* Group revenue of eur 6.1 billion reflecting 3.6% business volume growth

* Trading profit increased by 7.1% to eur 750m

* Group trading margin up 70 basis points to 12.2%

* Final dividend per share of 39.2 cent (total 2016 dividend up 12% to 56 cent)

* CEO Stan McCarthy: "In 2017 we expect to achieve good revenue growth and 5% to 9% growth in adjusted earnings per share" Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)