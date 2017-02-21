BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Feb 21 Kerry Group Plc
* Adjusted EPS* up 7.1% to 323.4 cent
* Group revenue of eur 6.1 billion reflecting 3.6% business volume growth
* Trading profit increased by 7.1% to eur 750m
* Group trading margin up 70 basis points to 12.2%
* Final dividend per share of 39.2 cent (total 2016 dividend up 12% to 56 cent)
* CEO Stan McCarthy: "In 2017 we expect to achieve good revenue growth and 5% to 9% growth in adjusted earnings per share" Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: