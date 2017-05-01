BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - additional medicare Part D plan sponsor has added auryxia to medicare Part D plan formularies, effective June 1, 2017
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc - Auryxia's formulary status at new Part D plan sponsor is effective for remainder of 2017 and full year 2018
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - seeking label expansion for ferric citrate to include treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with non-dialysis dependent ckd
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - supplemental new drug application under review by FDA, with PDUFA target action date of November 6, 2017 for completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.