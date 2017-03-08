March 8 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Keryx biopharmaceuticals announces u.s. Fda filing acceptance of supplemental new drug application for auryxia® (ferric citrate) tablets

* Keryx biopharmaceuticals inc- prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) target action date for completion of fda's review is november 6, 2017

* Keryx biopharmaceuticals inc- ferric citrate was generally well tolerated and adverse events were consistent with its known safety profile