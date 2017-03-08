WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Keryx biopharmaceuticals announces u.s. Fda filing acceptance of supplemental new drug application for auryxia® (ferric citrate) tablets
* Keryx biopharmaceuticals announces u.s. Fda filing acceptance of supplemental new drug application for auryxia® (ferric citrate) tablets
* Keryx biopharmaceuticals inc- prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) target action date for completion of fda's review is november 6, 2017
* Keryx biopharmaceuticals inc- ferric citrate was generally well tolerated and adverse events were consistent with its known safety profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.