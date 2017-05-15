Amazon launches "try-before-you-buy" fashion service
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
May 15 KESKO OYJ
* KESKO'S SALES GREW IN APRIL
* SALES TOTALLED EUR 900.0 MILLION IN APRIL 2017, A GROWTH OF 11.0%.
* IN COMPARABLE TERMS, EXCLUDING IMPACT OF BUSINESS ARRANGEMENTS, SALES IN LOCAL CURRENCIES DECREASED BY 5.5%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt