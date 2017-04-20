BRIEF-India's Minaxi Textiles posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 763,000 rupees versus profit 409,000 rupees year ago
April 20 Kesko Oyj
* Says Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) has approved the transaction in which Konekesko Ltd, a Kesko Corporation subsidiary, sells its Yamarin boat business to Inhan Tehtaat Oy Ab, a subsidiary owned by Yamaha Motor Europe N.V Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Deal with Singapore-based business tech-link Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: