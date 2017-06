May 24 KESKO OYJ:

* KESKO SOLD ITS PROPERTIES IN ESTONIA AND LATVIA

* HAS SOLD SEVEN STORE SITES USED BY KESKO SENUKAI IN ESTONIA AND LATVIA TO PROPERTY INVESTMENT COMPANY UAB BALTIC RETAIL PROPERTIES

* AT SAME TIME, KESKO HAS ACQUIRED A 10% SHAREHOLDING IN PROPERTY INVESTMENT COMPANY.

* ENTIRE DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY EUR 174 MILLION

* SELLING PRICE OF PROPERTIES OWNED BY KESKO WAS EUR 64 MILLION, GENERATING A PROFIT OF EUR 50 MILLION ON DIVESTMENT