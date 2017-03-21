BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Yum! Brands Inc:
* Kevin Hochman promoted to president and chief concept officer of KFC U.S.
* Yum Brands-promoted Kevin Hochman to president and chief concept officer of KFC U.S., reporting to Roger Eaton, chief executive officer of KFC Global Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.