Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Kew Media Group Inc:
* Kew media group inc. Receives shareholder approval for qualifying acquisition
* Over 98 percent of votes cast by kew's shareholders were in favour of qualifying acquisition
* Qualifying acquisition is scheduled to close on march 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.