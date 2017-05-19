BRIEF-Ancestry submits draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
* Ancestry Inc announces confidential submission of draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
May 19 Key Alliance Group Bhd
* DVM Innovate Sdn Bhd entered into share acquisition agreement with Reuben Gerard Paul and Khoh Beng Kee
* Unit to acquire 100% equity interest in Progenet Sdn Bhd at a total purchase consideration of 1.5 million rgt
* Proposed acquisition not expected to have any material effect on earnings of KAG group for financial year ending 31 March 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2qZpNhO) Further company coverage:
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions