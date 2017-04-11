BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV
April 11 Key Alliance Group Bhd:
* DVM innovate sdn bhd, a unit, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with progenet sdn bhd
* Both parties to collaborate together to expand and exploit market potentials within the data center solutions and e-commerce industry
* Execution of mou is not expected to expose kag to any new business risk as the mou is related to the kag group existing business.
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal