April 11 Key Alliance Group Bhd:

* DVM innovate sdn bhd, a unit, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with progenet sdn bhd

* Both parties to collaborate together to expand and exploit market potentials within the data center solutions and e-commerce industry

* Execution of mou is not expected to expose kag to any new business risk as the mou is related to the kag group existing business.

Source text (bit.ly/2p2tyij)

