BRIEF-GDS Holdings signs strategic partnership agreement with Tencent Cloud
* Gds holdings limited signs strategic partnership agreement with tencent cloud
May 10 Key Energy Services Inc
* Key Energy Services reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $2.33
* Q1 revenue $101.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $116.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $1.97 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gds holdings limited signs strategic partnership agreement with tencent cloud
ZURICH, June 20 A drug developed by Novartis to treat vision loss in people over 65 does not need to be injected as frequently as a rival medicine from Regeneron to be effective, clinical trials showed on Tuesday.