Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Key Tronic Corp
* Key Tronic Corporation announces results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.10 to $0.15
* Q3 earnings per share $0.09
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $112 million to $117 million
* Q3 revenue $113.6 million versus $118.4 million
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.