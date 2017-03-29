BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 KeyCorp:
* CEO Beth Mooney's 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nh3HRw) Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.