Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
April 20 Keycorp
* Keycorp - sees FY 2017 net interest income in range $3.7 billion - $3.8 billion - SEC filing
* Keycorp sees 2017 non-interest expense in the range of $3.65 billion to $3.75 billion
* Keycorp- for FY 2017 sees net charge-offs to average loans below targeted range of 40-60 BPS - SEC filing
* Keycorp says for 2017 expect provision to slightly exceed net charge-offs to provide for loan growth
* Keycorp - sees FY 2017 average deposits in range $104 billion - $105 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2opIeqV) Further company coverage:
