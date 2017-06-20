WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Keyera Corp
* KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING
* NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT 3.68% AND MATURE ON SEPTEMBER 20, 2027
* PROCEEDS FROM NOTES WILL BE USED TO REPAY SHORT-TERM DEBT INCURRED TO EXECUTE KEYERA'S CAPITAL PROGRAM AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES
* ENTERING PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 10-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES OF CAD$400 MILLION WITH GROUP OF INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS IN CANADA,U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.