June 14 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
* Keyera Partnership signs sour gas processing plant
agreement with Jacobs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - at full build-out of both
phases of project, new facility is expected to process up to 300
million cubic feet of sour gas
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - new agreement enables
Jacobs to provide engineering services for wapiti liquids
handling & gas processing facility
* Jacobs Engineering - at full build-out of both phases of
project, new facility is expected to process up to 25,000
barrels of field condensate per day
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Keyera is also looking at
possibility of connecting new complex to its existing montney
asset base and network
