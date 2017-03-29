BRIEF-Banco Macro S.A. announces primary follow-on offering
Banco macro s.a. Announces primary follow-on offering
March 29 Keyera Corp -
* Keyera provides an update for Alberta envirofuels outage
* Repairs are progressing well at its alberta envirofuels facility
* AEF is expected to resume full operations by mid-april
Alberta envirofuels facility was shut down in February to repair one of the process reactors
TG Therapeutics inc files for potential mixed shelf offering of up to $300 million - sec filing