May 31 Keyera Corp:
* Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing
complex
* Keyera Corp - phase one is estimated at $470 million as it
includes build-out of certain infrastructure sufficient to
support both phases
* Keyera Corp - as a result of the decision, Keyera now
expects to invest growth capital of between $800 million and
$900 million in 2017
* Keyera - total cost of two-phased project is expected to
be approximately $625 million
* Keyera - based on proposed construction schedule,
operations are targeted to start up in mid-2019
