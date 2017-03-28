March 28 Keyrus SA:

* FY net income group share 4.4 million euros ($4.8 million)versus 3.7 million euros year ago

* FY recurring operating income 9.2 million euros versus 8.1 million euros year ago

* For 2017 expects to achieve good growth in all its markets and aims to improve operating profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)