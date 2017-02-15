BRIEF-Japan Third Party says settlement with Marubeni Utility Services regarding lawsuit for compensation of damages
* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages
Feb 15 Keyrus SA:
* Together with Talend and Amazon Web Services selected by Mister Auto for the implementation of a real-time vision of its business Source text: bit.ly/2lQf02F Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will buy MIRAE GLOBAL Co Ltd, a petrochemistry firm, for 7.32 billion won