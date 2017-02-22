Feb 22 Keysight Technologies Inc -
* On Feb 15, 2017 entered into amended,restated revolving
credit agreement for $450 million five-year unsecured revolving
credit facility
* On Feb 15, co entered into term credit agreement for
three-year $400 million delayed draw senior unsecured term loan
facility
* Amended, restated credit agreement permits co to request
to increase total commitments under facility by up to $150
million
* Amended,restated credit agreement also permits co to
request increase total commitments under credit facility by up
to $150 million
* In connection with entering into term agreement,
commitments under bridge facility were reduced in an amount of
$400 million
Source text: [bit.ly/2lFcFLt]
Further company coverage: