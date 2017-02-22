Feb 22 Keysight Technologies Inc -

* On Feb 15, 2017 entered into amended,restated revolving credit agreement for $450 million five-year unsecured revolving credit facility

* On Feb 15, co entered into term credit agreement for three-year $400 million delayed draw senior unsecured term loan facility

* Amended, restated credit agreement permits co to request to increase total commitments under facility by up to $150 million

* In connection with entering into term agreement, commitments under bridge facility were reduced in an amount of $400 million