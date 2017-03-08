March 8 KeyW Holding Corp:
* KeyW enters into definitive agreement to acquire sotera
defense solutions
* KeyW Holding Corp - all-cash transaction valued at
approximately $235 million
* KeyW Holding Corp - deal projected to be immediately
accretive to adjusted eps in fiscal year 2017
* Says Sotera will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of KeyW
Corporation following transaction
* Deal inclusive of an expected $46 million net present
value of acquired tax benefits
* KeyW Holding Corp - KeyW intends to fund transaction with
proceeds from a new secured credit facility arranged by RBC
Capital Markets and cash on hand
* Says on a pro-forma basis, combined company is expected to
generate approximately $535 million in revenue
* KeyW Holding Corp - deal projected to be significantly
accretive to 2018 gaap EPS
* KeyW Holding Corp -on a pro-forma basis, combined company
is expected to generate more than $55 million in adjusted EBITDA
in 2017 before synergies
* KeyW - transaction expects to yield approximately $3.5
million of cost synergies within fiscal year 2017, and
approximately $7 million within 12-18 months
