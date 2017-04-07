BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 KFC Corp:
* KFC announces commitment to eliminate antibiotics important to human medicine from its chicken by end of 2018
* KFC Corporation - all KFC chicken (and most of its menu) is free of food dyes, 100 percent of menu will be free of food dyes by the end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 26 The United States will test an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S. officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying to develop one.