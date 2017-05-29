May 29 KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is
not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the
company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says
* "We are calmly observing it, fluctuations of exchange
rates are a normal thing (...) looking in the longer term
today's level of zloty rate does not look bad for us,"
Domagalski-Labedzki says
* He also says that the company is hedged against
fluctuations of the exchange rate
* "As long as copper price exceeds 20,000 zlotys (per tonne)
the situation is very good," he tells reporters
* The zloty has strengthened over 10 percent against
the dollar since December last year
(Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by
Marcin Goclowski)