GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Khan Resources Inc
* Khan announces termination of agreement with Arden Holdings Ltd.
* Khan Resources Inc - as a result, transaction will not be voted upon at annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on may 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.