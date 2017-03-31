BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 31 Kiadis Pharma NV:
* Kiadis pharma announces annual results for the year ended december 31, 2016
* Cash position decreased to 14.6 million euros at year-end 2016 compared to 28.7 million euros at end of 2015
* FY net loss 14.8 million euros ($15.80 million) versus loss of 16.5 million euros year ago
* FY operating loss of 11.4 million euros versus loss of 16.0 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9368 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.