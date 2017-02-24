BRIEF-Trikomsel Pte updates noteholders on restructuring process of Trikomsel Oke Tbk
* Trikomsel pte ltd updates holders of notes on restructuring process of trikomsel oke tbk
Feb 24 Kiang Huat Sea Gull Trading Frozen Food Pcl
* Fy net profit 125.2 million baht versus 31.4 million baht
* Fy revenue from sales of goods 3.45 billion baht versus 2.30 billion baht Source text (bit.ly/2lR76Ke) Further company coverage:
* Trikomsel pte ltd updates holders of notes on restructuring process of trikomsel oke tbk
* RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND OF RUB 3.48 PER SHARE FOR 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rbTpWC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)