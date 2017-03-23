March 23 Kier Group Plc
* H1 underlying operating profit of £56.5 mln, 4 pct organic
growth on 2015
* H1 net debt of £179 mln ahead of expectations and expected
to be maintained at 1x EBITDA for full year
* On track with vision 2020 goals
* Interim dividend of 22.5p, up 5 pct
* H1 revenue £2,004 mln versus £2,016 mln year ago
* Remain on course to deliver our expectations for full year
- CEO
* Forecast revenue in construction and services 100 pct
secured for year to June 2017; approximately 70 pct secured for
year to June 2018
* Order book of approximately £9 bln, reflecting strong
pipeline conversion in regional building and highway services
