March 23 Kier Group Plc

* H1 underlying operating profit of £56.5 mln, 4 pct organic growth on 2015

* H1 net debt of £179 mln ahead of expectations and expected to be maintained at 1x EBITDA for full year

* On track with vision 2020 goals

* Interim dividend of 22.5p, up 5 pct

* H1 revenue £2,004 mln versus £2,016 mln year ago

* Remain on course to deliver our expectations for full year - CEO

* Forecast revenue in construction and services 100 pct secured for year to June 2017; approximately 70 pct secured for year to June 2018

* Order book of approximately £9 bln, reflecting strong pipeline conversion in regional building and highway services