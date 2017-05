March 23 Kier Group Plc

* Appointment of chairman designate

* Phil White to retire as chairman and step down from board with effect from conclusion of the AGM on Nov 17

* White will be succeeded by Philip Cox CBE

* Cox will retire as chairman of GPG by 10 September 2017

* Cox will join board as a non-executive director and chairman designate on 1 July 2017 and will assume chairman role immediately following AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)