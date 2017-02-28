Feb 28 Kilroy Realty Corp
* Kilroy Realty Corporation to redeem all outstanding shares
of 6.875 percent series g cumulative redeemable preferred stock
* Kilroy Realty Corp - intends to redeem all 4 million
outstanding shares of its 6.875 percent series G cumulative
redeemable preferred stock
* Kilroy Realty Corp - shares of series g preferred stock
will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25.00 per share
* Kilroy Realty Corp - will incur a one-time, non-cash
charge of approximately $3.8 million, or $0.04 per share, in Q1
of 2017
* Kilroy Realty Corp - will incur a one-time, non-cash
charge related to write off of original issuance costs
