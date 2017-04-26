BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Kilroy Realty Corp-
* Kilroy Realty Corporation reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 FFO per share $0.81
* Q1 revenue $179.3 million versus $145.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Kilroy Realty Corp says company has updated its guidance range of nareit-defined ffo per share - diluted for full year 2017 to $3.38 - $3.54 per share
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $154.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.