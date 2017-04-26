April 26 Kilroy Realty Corp-

* Kilroy Realty Corporation reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 FFO per share $0.81

* Q1 revenue $179.3 million versus $145.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* Kilroy Realty Corp says company has updated its guidance range of nareit-defined ffo per share - diluted for full year 2017 to $3.38 - $3.54 per share

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $154.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S