BRIEF-Conformis announces FDA 510(k) clearance for itotal hip system
* Conformis announces FDA 510(k) clearance for itotal hip system
May 12 Kimbell Royalty Partners LP:
* Kimbell Royalty partners files form 10-Q, announces final first quarter 2017 financial and operating results and provides update on potential full-cost ceiling test impairment
* Q1 revenue $4.6 million
* Q1 revenue view $8.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kimbell royalty partners - reported total q1 production for period from february 8, 2017 through march 31, 2017 of 162,053 boe, or 3,116 boe per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Conformis announces FDA 510(k) clearance for itotal hip system
* Sterling hit by BoE chief Carney's comments on interest rates