April 10 Kimberly-clark Corp:

* Kimberly-Clark to challenge verdict in MicroCool class action lawsuit

* Believes final outcome of the litigation will not result in any material financial exposure for company

* Will challenge verdict in a California class action lawsuit involving MicroCool surgical gowns sold by Halyard Health