BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 Kimberly-clark Corp:
* Kimberly-Clark to challenge verdict in MicroCool class action lawsuit
* Believes final outcome of the litigation will not result in any material financial exposure for company
Will challenge verdict in a California class action lawsuit involving MicroCool surgical gowns sold by Halyard Health
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results