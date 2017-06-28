BRIEF-Rite Aid to sell Walgreens Boots Alliance 2,186 Rite Aid Stores and related assets
* Rite Aid enters into an agreement with Walgreens Boots Alliance to sell 2,186 Rite Aid stores and related assets for $5.175 billion
June 29 Kin Yat Holdings Ltd:
* FY profit attributable HK$196.4 million versus loss of HK$69.8 million
* FY revenue HK$2.47 billion versus HK$2.32 billion
* Board recommends payment of a final dividend of HK5.0 cents (FY2016: HK5.0 cents) per share for FY2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, June 29 Sri Lankan stocks edged higher on Thursday led by shares of diversified companies as foreign buying continued, while concerns over a proposed tax bill weighed on overall investor sentiment.