BRIEF-GE awarded order from DF Energy- Romelectro
* General Electric - awarded order from Consortium Duro Felguera (DF Energy) - Romelectro for technology in power plant from Romgaz in Iernut, Romania
June 27 Kina Securities Ltd:
* Appoints Greg Pawson to position of chief executive officer
* Greg Pawson will also take over managing director role from 1 January 2018
* Syd Yates will relinquish CEO role and continue as managing director (MD) until 31 December 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces that public float of bank's H shares further decreased from approximately 19.94% to approximately 19.68% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: