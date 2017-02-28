Feb 28 Kinaxis Inc

* Kinaxis Inc. reports fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016 results

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Kinaxis qtrly revenue totaled $30.3 million, up 25 pct

* Qtrly subscription revenue was $22.7 million, up 34 pct

* Kinaxis sees annual total revenue to be in range of $140 million to $144 million

* Sees 2017 annual subscription revenue to grow 25 pct to 27 pct

* Sees 2017 annual adjusted ebitda as a percentage of total revenue to be between 24 pct and 26 pct of total revenue

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $30.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $142.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: