Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Kinder Morgan Inc:
* Kinder Morgan- on June 16, two subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited, Kinder Morgan Cochin ULC, Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC entered into credit agreement
* Kinder Morgan - agreement establishing CAD $4.0 billion revolving construction credit facility for purposes of funding Trans Mountain expansion project
* Kinder Morgan Inc - agreement also establishing a CAD $500 million revolving working capital facility, which is available for general corporate purposes
* Kinder Morgan Inc - credit agreement establishing CAD $1.0 billion revolving contingent credit facility
* Kinder Morgan Inc - co has entered into an equity nomination and support agreement in connection with credit agreement
* Kinder Morgan Inc - credit facilities under credit agreement will mature on June 16, 2022
* Kinder Morgan-co to contribute, at time of each drawdown on construction credit facility/contingent credit facility, equity to unit; Cochin - SEC filing
* Kinder Morgan Inc - co commits to contribute equity to Cochin in an amount sufficient to cause outstanding indebtedness under credit facilities
* Kinder Morgan - co to contribute funded debt for Trans Mountain expansion project not to exceed 60% of total project costs as projected over 6 month period Source text: (bit.ly/2rWvXQL) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.