May 25 Kinder Morgan Inc

* Makes final investment decision on Trans Mountain expansion project

* ‍kinder Morgan Canada Limited prices c$1.75 billion initial public offering​

* Kinder morgan canada pricing IPO of 102.9 million shares of common stock at a price to public of c$17.00 per share

* ‍remains on track to announce revised dividend guidance for 2018 in latter part of this year​

* construction on Trans Mountain expansion project is expected to begin in September 2017 with completion expected in December 2019

* While political climate was not ideal, process proceeded at this time because project financing contingency period, concludes at end of May