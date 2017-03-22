Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 22 Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline LLC:
* Non-Binding open season announced for the Kinder Morgan Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Project
* Open season bid period begins on March 22, 2017, and ends at 5 p.m. Central Time on April 20, 2017
* Gulf Coast Express Pipeline will be in service in second half of 2019, subject to shipper commitment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)