March 22 Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline LLC:

* Non-Binding open season announced for the Kinder Morgan Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Project

* Open season bid period begins on March 22, 2017, and ends at 5 p.m. Central Time on April 20, 2017

* Gulf Coast Express Pipeline will be in service in second half of 2019, subject to shipper commitment