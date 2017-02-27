Feb 27 Kindred Healthcare Inc

* Kindred healthcare board of directors declares cash dividend of $0.12 per common share and approves scheduled preferred stock installment payment of $18.75 per preferred share

* Kindred healthcare -board determined trading levels of co's common stock do not sufficiently reflect value of co's quarterly cash dividend

* Kindred healthcare -following payment of quarterly cash dividend, board determined to discontinue quarterly cash dividend on common stock