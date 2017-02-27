Feb 27 Kindred Healthcare Inc
* Kindred healthcare reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Company establishes outlook for 2017 and 2018
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.23 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
* Continue to advance strategic initiative to divest
skilled nursing center business
* Sees 2017 annual revenues of $7.2 billion, with a range
of $7.1 billion to $7.3 billion
* Sees 2017 core diluted eps from continuing operations of
$0.55, with a range of $0.40 to $0.70 per share
* 2017 outlook assumes company's skilled nursing facility
business is operated for entire year
* Sees 2018 annual revenues of approximately $6.3 billion
* Sees 2018 core diluted eps from continuing operations of
approximately $0.80
* Kindred healthcare-board determined to discontinue co's
quarterly cash dividend on common stock and redirect funds to
repay debt and invest in growth
