Feb 27 Kindred Healthcare Inc

* Kindred healthcare reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Company establishes outlook for 2017 and 2018

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.23 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continue to advance strategic initiative to divest skilled nursing center business

* Sees 2017 annual revenues of $7.2 billion, with a range of $7.1 billion to $7.3 billion

* Sees 2017 core diluted eps from continuing operations of $0.55, with a range of $0.40 to $0.70 per share

* 2017 outlook assumes company's skilled nursing facility business is operated for entire year

* Sees 2018 annual revenues of approximately $6.3 billion

* Sees 2018 core diluted eps from continuing operations of approximately $0.80

* Kindred healthcare-board determined to discontinue co's quarterly cash dividend on common stock and redirect funds to repay debt and invest in growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: