New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Kindred Group Plc
* Says underlying ebitda for q1 of 2017 was gbp 30.3 (28.5) million
* Kindred group plc says gross winnings revenue of gbp 153.2 (122.4) million for q1
* Reuters poll: kindred q1 ebitda was seen at gpb 36.4 million
* Kindred group plc says in period up to 23 april 2017, average daily gross winnings revenue in gbp was 24 per cent higher compared to same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.