April 26 Kindred Group Plc

* Says underlying ebitda for q1 of 2017 was gbp 30.3 (28.5) million

* Kindred group plc says gross winnings revenue of gbp 153.2 (122.4) million for q1

* Reuters poll: kindred q1 ebitda was seen at gpb 36.4 million

* Kindred group plc says in period up to 23 april 2017, average daily gross winnings revenue in gbp was 24 per cent higher compared to same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)